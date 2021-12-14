Bentonville Police Department announces Citizens Police Academy date

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville Police Department announced in a news release on Tuesday, Dec. 14, they will be hosting a Citizens Police Academy beginning Jan. 24, 2022.

Classes will be held at the department’s training room with each session running on Monday evenings from 6-9 p.m. for seven weeks, the release said.

Topics that citizens will learn and train for include Bomb Squad, Patrol Division, Emergency Communications Center, Criminal Investigation Division, Child Advocacy Center, Forensics, K-9 units, recruiting and a presentation by the Staff Attorney.

According to the department, The comprehensive courses will include a tour of the facilities, as well as lectures and demonstrations that aim to give knowledge of Bentonville Police procedures.

The Citizens Academy was established in 1999 and has produced over 400 graduates.

To sign up, you must be 18 years old. Applications must be printed and delivered to the Bentonville Police Department at 908 SE 14th Street in Bentonville, Ark. or emailed to Officer Adam McInnis at adam.mclnnis@bentonville.arkansas.gov.

PDF versions to fill out can be downloaded here. Class size is limited to 20 participants.