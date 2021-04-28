Body lying on Bentonville street prompts shooting investigation

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on the evening of April 27.

According to a press release, police and EMS were notified of an injured male lying in the roadway in the 300 block of NW 5th Street. The reporting party indicated the victim appeared to have a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

The victim was transported to Northwest Medical Center where he later died.

Initial reports indicate the suspect fled the scene prior to the victim being discovered in the roadway. Preliminary findings indicate that it is an isolated incident occurring between individuals known to one another.

There are no further details available at this time.

