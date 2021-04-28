Bentonville police officer helps drivers stranded in flood waters

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bentonville police officer was caught on camera on Wednesday helping stranded motorists to safety amid rising flood waters.

Tammy Gilliland of Pea Ridge took the following photos of a Bentonville police officer helping two women to safety after their vehicles got stuck in the roadway during Wednesday’s flash flooding.

The photos were taken at Southeast Walton Boulevard and Medical Center Parkway at around 8 a.m..

The identity of the officer is not known at this time.

