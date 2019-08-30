Bentonville police officer on paid administrative leave; accused of battery

Northwest Arkansas News

A police officer is arrested by a neighboring police agency

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bentonville Police Officer Chris Alexander booking photo BCDC.

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — A Bentonville police officer turned himself in for misdemeanor battery, according to a report released by the Bentonville Police Department.

The incident happened on January 1, 2019. On Thursday, August 29, Bentonville Police Officer Chris Alexander was served with a warrant by the Rogers Police Department for 3rd-degree battery resulting from an investigation, according to a release by BPD.

The officer was formally charged at Rogers District Court and a future court date has been scheduled, according to the release.

Alexander is on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss