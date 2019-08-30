Bentonville police officer on paid administrative leave; accused of battery

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — A Bentonville police officer turned himself in for misdemeanor battery, according to a report released by the Bentonville Police Department.

The incident happened on January 1, 2019. On Thursday, August 29, Bentonville Police Officer Chris Alexander was served with a warrant by the Rogers Police Department for 3rd-degree battery resulting from an investigation, according to a release by BPD.

The officer was formally charged at Rogers District Court and a future court date has been scheduled, according to the release.

Alexander is on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues.