BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville, Arkansas was recently named to Southern Living Magazine’s “South’s Best” list in the “Best Cities on the Rise” category.

According to a press release, three Northwest Arkansas regions earned a placement in the Southern Living list. Bentonville, Eureka Springs and Fayetteville Ark. were each praised by the magazine in each of their categories, ranging from Best Cities on the Rise to Best Mountain Towns and Best College Towns.

“It is with great honor to be named in the South’s Best Cities on the Rise,” said Northwest Arkansas Tourism Association. “From world-class attractions, interactive museums, unparalleled biking trails and plenty of quirky road stops, Bentonville offers exciting and engaging opportunities for everyone.”

The Northwest Arkansas commercial hub was ranked highest in the region at #10 in its category, as the city has become an emerging city where “modern progress meets rich history, where world-class art meets innovation and where companies meet communities – a town you can explore with all of your senses: from the fresh Ozarks air to the fresh cuisine on your plate,” the release said.

While the city acknowledges it is the birthplace of the world’s largest retailer, Walmart, it makes note Crystal Bridge’s launch 10 years ago is what really propelled it into the limelight.

“Though still connected to its roots, this artistic influx inspired a revitalized downtown fit with hotels, bars and restaurants. Once you’ve enjoyed the urban scene, slip away to the nearby Ozarks and enjoy the bounty of Bentonville’s outdoor beauty,” the release said.

Fayetteville ranked No. 17 in the “Top 20 College Towns” and Eureka Springs was ranked No. 5 in the “Top 15 Mountain Towns.”

To view the full list, visit southernliving.com.