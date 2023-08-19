BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville Restaurant Week kicks off on Sunday, August 20, and runs through Friday, August 25.

Throughout the week, dozens of participating Bentonville restaurants will offer special menu items and events.

The participating restaurants include Bar Cleeta, The Bend, Conifer Bentonville, Honeybaked Ham, Oven & Tap, Wright’s BBQ, River Grille Steakhouse, Smoothie King, Tea & Mi, Tusk & Trotter American Brasserie, and Whataburger.

Visit Bentonville, Downtown Bentonville Inc., and Greater Bentonville are sponsoring this event.