Bentonville school bus involved in minor accident

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bentonville school bus was involved in a minor wreck on Thursday, October 8.

Centerton Police Chief Cody Harper said the bus was involved in a minor wreck while turning into a subdivision at Hope Street and Blue Moon Road just before 3 p.m.

The Bentonville bus was trying to make a turn and hit a contractor pickup truck that was parked.

Students were on board the bus at the time of the fender bender but no one was injured. Minor damage was done to other vehicles.

Chief Harper said the bus is running behind on its route.