BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville School District hosted its annual Choose Love Day.

The event is to honor Arkansas native Scarlett Lewis’ son Jesse, who was six years old when he died in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

“He was bold, brave, very courageous and confident, “said Scarlett. “In fact, I believe that is some of the character values that led him to be able to save nine of his friends’ lives.”

She says he was full of life from the moment he was born.

“All these nurses were gathered at the window taking pictures and I walked up behind them and was like what are you taking pictures of? They said there is this enormous baby that is trying to crawl out of his bassinet,” said Scarlett.

The Choose Love Movement began 10 years ago when Jesse lost his life. Peyton Epperson an 11th grader at Bentonville High School is a Choose Love youth ambassador. She was in 6th grade when she learned about the movement.

“I reached out on the website and was like hey I want to be a part of this,” said Epperson.

Epperson says choosing love is a no-brainer.

“It’s super scary growing up in this world but I think with Choose Love we can all come together and make the best of it,” said Epperson.

Epperson never thought the movement would grow as much as it has over the years.

“Families come to have fun and enjoy the kindness that Jesse has brought into the world,” said Epperson.

To learn more about the Choose Love Movement and how you can be a part of it click here.