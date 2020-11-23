Bentonville schools approve staff bonus

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville Schools Board of Education has unanimously approved the reallocation of $1.6 million to fund teacher and staff bonuses.

The bonus represents a 1.2% payout of the employee’s annual contract, not to exceed $1,000. The

lump-sum bonus will appear on the employee’s December 17 paycheck.

“When you go into our schools, you don’t see a defeated workforce. Their chins are up and they’re strong. They don’t do this work for a bonus payout, but I’m honored we are able to provide it. This bonus is a small portion of what they deserve right now,” said Eric White, President of the Bentonville Schools Board of Education.

While some budgets, such as custodial, have increased in the district, others, such as substitute teacher pay, have decreased. The district also recently came in under budget in its planning of the 13th elementary school by $2.7 million.

After careful review of the district’s financial health, there are no reservations in the funding of this vote.

“Nothing about 2020 has felt routine. Our teachers and staff, like grocery store employees, nurses and so many others, have set aside their concerns for personal safety to facilitate some sense of normalcy for our 18,000 students,” said Bentonville Schools Superintendent Dr. Debbie Jones.