Bentonville Schools keeps mask mandate through the end of the school year

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville School Board has decided to keep a mask mandate in place until the end of the school year, even if the governor were to lift it on March 31, 2021.

When school resumes in August 2021, the mandate will be lifted, according to the board.

On Tuesday, March 16, the Bentonville School Board met to discuss the task force recommendations regarding face coverings at the schools and Governor Hutchinson’s decision to possibly lift the mandate at the end of the month.

STORY DEVELOPING