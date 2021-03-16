Bentonville Schools keeps mask mandate through the end of the school year

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville School Board has decided to keep a mask mandate in place until the end of the school year, even if the governor were to lift it on March 31, 2021.

When school resumes in August 2021, the mandate will be lifted, according to the board.

On Tuesday, March 16, the Bentonville School Board met to discuss the task force recommendations regarding face coverings at the schools and Governor Hutchinson’s decision to possibly lift the mandate at the end of the month.

STORY DEVELOPING

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers