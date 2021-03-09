Bentonville Schools plan to keep the mask mandate

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville Schools will continue requiring students to wear masks even if Arkansas’ mask mandate is lifted later this month.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced he could lift the mandate on March 31.

On Tuesday, March 9, the Bentonville Schools Reopening Task Force met to discuss what this means on school grounds.

After looking at the national data for COVID-19 transmission trends, the district’s dashboard, and teacher vaccination numbers, the task force members were largely in favor of keeping mask guidelines in place.

“Whose had strep throat this year? Whose had flu this year? The masks work for some things. But they do work and there could be for very good reason at times in the future we put masks back on,” said NWA Mercy Clinics President Dr. Steve Goss.

The task force is talking about the possibility of incorporating more mask-free time into the school day for students and teachers.

