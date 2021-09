BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville Schools is asking for the public’s help in naming its newest elementary school.

The community is invited to share its suggestions for a school name at the form located here.

The elementary school will serve K-4th grade and will be located on Southwest Barron Road. The school will open in 2022.

Bentonville opened its 12th elementary school in August 2019, Evening Star Elementary.