BENTONVILE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville Schools announced in a Facebook post they will dismiss classes one hour early Wednesday, Jan. 19 due to poor weather conditions.

The district said bus routes will run one hour early provided roads remain clear and passable.

Should roads become an issue, the district said parents will receive communication specific to their child.

The district also canceled all athletic and extracurricular, practices games and events for the day.