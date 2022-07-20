BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Bentonville announced it is participating in the “Keep America Beautiful Great Arkansas Cleanup” movement by organizing a “Clean the Streets Day” for Sept. 10.

The Great Arkansas Cleanup takes place each fall and is the nation’s largest community improvement effort with thousands of Arkansans volunteering to clean up their communities.

Volunteers will gather from 9 a.m. to noon to help pick up litter along Bentonville city streets, trails, and drainage ways. Trash bags, safety vests, and gloves will be provided.

For details and to sign up, click here.