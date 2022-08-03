BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Bentonville announced it will be participating in #CityHallSelfie Day on Aug. 15.

According to a press release, #CityHallSelfie Day works by having participants take a self-portrait in front of city halls or other government buildings and share it using the hashtag. In this instance, participants would tag the City of Bentonville @BentonvilleGov.

The City says the event is an opportunity to showcase all the great work of local government and to get community members engaged and excited.

For more information, contact Baylea Birchfield, planner at bbirchfield@bentonvillear.com or 479-271-3122.