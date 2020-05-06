Bentonville to test ‘Slow Streets’ initiative

Select "Slow Streets" will be closed to through traffic for a pilot period running on Sundays from 12 pm to 4 pm on May 10th and 17th.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Bentonville is working with BikeNWA to test ‘Slow Streets’ — an initiative that will temporarily close select city streets to through traffic and open them up to residents for biking and walking.

These “Slow Streets” will be closed to through traffic for a pilot period the next two Sundays: May 10 and 17, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The city says the program is “intended to support safe physical activity by creating more space for physical distancing for all residents by declaring that all Slow Streets with and without soft closure barriers are Closed to Through Traffic so that people can more comfortably use these low-traffic streets for physically distant walking, wheelchair rolling, jogging, and biking all across the City.”

More than 50 American cities have taken action to close 500 miles of streets for social distancing, the city said in the release. This includes Bend, Oregon; St. Louis, Missouri; Austin, Texas; Des Moines, Iowa; and Burlington, Vermont.

Emergency vehicles, delivery trucks, residents who live on affected corridors, and those traveling to businesses on the road may still use the street.









You can learn more information about ‘Slow Street’ and take a survey sharing feedback on the pilot or potential next streets here.

Click here to learn more about the map route.