BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Saturday evening, Bentonville brightened up the city by turning on its lights at Bentonville Square.

For many people, this feels like one step closer to the holiday season, so if you have been wondering when the perfect time to start putting up your Christmas lights this season is, today’s the day.

Dennis Wagemann has been living in Bentonville since 1995 and hasn’t missed a year of seeing the Bentonville lights turn on.

“It’s the atmosphere mostly, I mean this is a great town, and it’s a great place to live and I just love being a part of it,” Wagemann said.

Wagemann says the holiday season joins people together, and nothing beats being surrounded by family and friends that want to see the lights.

Bentonville lit up its square with 35 miles of lights tonight (Rebecca Brown).

“I saw a gentleman that I’ve known for years earlier and I got to watch this kid grow every year and you that child got bigger and bigger and it’s just nice to see,” Wagemann said.

Wagemann is a veteran when it comes to seeing the lights but for others, this is their first time.

“We’re just going to see the beautiful lights and stuff, I’m happy they got them turned on and it’s such a blessing that we get to have our new baby around before Christmas,” Tristen Yates said.

Tristen Yates is a Bentonville resident and says the Bentonville lights always bring his family joy during the holiday season and that’s what it’s all about.

“The holiday spirit is what I come to look forward to, like you giving everybody the satisfaction of being happy,” Yates said.

Yates and Wagemann both said they hoped tonight gave everyone a sense of joy and happiness, and they wish everyone a safe holiday season.