Bentonville West cancels playoff football game, ends season due to COVID-19 issues

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville West High School‘s football season has come to an unceremonious end after this week’s playoff game against Little Rock Catholic was called off due to COVID-19 issues.

According to an announcement posted on Twitter by head coach Bryan Pratt, there have been 14 students and coaches who have tested positive for the virus this week, and multiple people have been quarantined.

“To move forward with Friday night’s game would undoubtedly place more individuals at risk,” Pratt said.

Anyone who purchased tickets can expect a refund from the Arkansas Activities Association, he said.

The head coach encouraged any student-athlete experiencing symptoms to stay home from school and make the school nurse aware if they’ve tested positive.

“I realize this is a difficult email to receive but our team safety will always be our top priority,” Pratt said. “We’ll regroup and come back stronger once this pandemic has passed.”

The Wolverines end the season with a record of 6-4 (4-2 in 7A West), according to MaxPreps.