Bentonville’s Amazeum wins 2020 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville announced on Tuesday that it has been recognized as a 2020 Travelers’ Choice award-winner in the ‘Family Destination’ category.

The award is based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, prior to changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which place the museum among the top 10 percent of hospitality businesses around the world.

“The entire team at the Amazeum is dedicated to making every day amazing for our guests of all ages,” said Paul Stolt, Marketing Manager at the Amazeum. “Our dedication creates a personal connection with guests that supports curiosity, creativity and playful exploration of science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) through hands-on, interactive experiences that inspire and educate. We appreciate our guests for giving us the opportunity to share experiences and welcome them to wonder, explore, discover, create, and play when they are ready to venture out.”

The Scott Family Amazeum reopened to the public in July with new procedures in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Information on COVID-19 health and safety measures in effect can be found at amazeum.org.