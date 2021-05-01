Bentonville’s Osage Park makes debut with soft opening

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A park in Bentonville had a soft opening Saturday.

Osage Park, which has access to pickleball courts, Lake Bentonville, food trucks, and a dog park, opened for the very first time.

Osage Park Site Manager Angie Chavez said it was a huge success.

“I’m very excited to be apart of this and to share the wetlands with everyone in Bentonville and just show what we can do with a good community space,” Chavez said.

She also said there’s a bigger ceremony planned for later this summer.

