BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The typical trick-or-treat celebration can be overwhelming for some kids. For the first year, Hopebridge Bentonville Center hosted a “Sensory-Friendly Trunk or Treat.”

“It being dark outside and there being a lot of flashing lights can trigger something based off of sensory input. It can cause an overwhelming feeling for example,” said Britney Cook a physician at Hopebridge.

The center plans to make this annual event and help raise awareness for kids with sensory-friendly needs.