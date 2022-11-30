FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Berryville man was sentenced Tuesday to 75 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release on Receipt of Child Pornography.

According to court documents, in January of 2022, Homeland Security Investigations Fayetteville received a Cyber Tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which reported that an unknown person was utilizing an account on the Kik Messenger app to upload media files that included child porn.

An investigation into the IP addresses and the Kik account information revealed the account owner to be Andrew Cruz Tovar-Reyes, 20, of Berryville. According to court documents, Tovar-Reyes admitted to receiving child pornography using his Kik account through his cellphone.

Berryville Police Department then arrested Tovar-Reyes on Feb. 15. He was indicted by a Grand Jury in April and pleaded guilty in June.

The Honorable Judge P.K. Holmes, III presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court in Fort Smith and U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes of the Western District of Arkansas made the announcement.

Homeland Security Investigations Fayetteville, the Northwest Arkansas Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and the Berryville Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Carly Marshall and Kyra Jenner prosecuted the case.