LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Best Friends Animal Society announced Monday it will be hosting a free vaccine clinic for pets on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Microchips will also be provided at the clinic, which will be held at a drive-thru in the parking lot of J.B. Hunt headquarters from 9-11 a.m.

Canines will receive the Distemper/DHHP vaccine and the HCP vaccine will be provided for cats. Both will be free of charge. Dogs must be on leashes and cats must be transported in carriers.

Vaccines will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. For more information, visit bestfriends.org/northwest-arkansas.