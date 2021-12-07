Best Friends Animal Society offering free adoptions December 10-12

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Best Friends Animal Society Lifesaving Center in Bentonville, Ark. announced in a news release that MINI USA will be covering adoption fees at their facility on Dec. 10-12.

Those looking to bring home a furry friend for the holidays can stop by the shelter Friday-Sunday from 12-4 p.m. and choose one to adopt at no cost.

“Whatever life has in store, having a pet makes everything better. Pets provide constant companionship while drastically reducing stress, which many of us can really appreciate these days,” said Julie Castle, CEO at Best Friends Animal Society. “The holidays are a great time to adopt and thanks to MINI, we hope to get a record number of dogs and cats into loving homes this season.”

The industry saw an adoption boom during the pandemic as many were stuck at home and wanted company. However, recent months have seen a drop in adoptions and many returning animals they took home in early 2020.

This has led to overcrowding, with thousands of pets waiting for a new home. According to the release, MINI USA is sponsoring adoption fees to help promote the joy of adoption.

“According to our MINI Rules of the Road, we believe in having a co-pilot who’s ready for adventure, whether human or furry.” said Rah Mahtani, Brand Communications Manager, MINI USA. “The MINI community is very pet-friendly, so we are proud to partner with Best Friends Animal Society, and we can’t think of a better way to help support animal welfare than by making it easier to adopt a pet in need just in time for the holidays.”

The car company has been a charity partner with Best Friends since 2014, the release said. They have worked to help support the organization in giving homeless pets a second chance for a new home.

According to the release, all pets from Best Friends Animal Society are sprayed, neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

To learn more about the shelter’s mission, click here.