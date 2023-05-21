BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Best Friends Animal Society teamed up with an organization called “Baby Doge” to set a world record in Bentonville on Saturday.

Together, the groups raised more than 81,000 pounds of dog food, setting the world record for the most dog food ever donated.

An official with Guinness World Records said counting the donation was a long process.

“What Baby Doge and Best Friends Animal Society had to do today is weigh every single pallet of food. They had 80 pallets of food to go through,” Guinness World Records adjudicator Mike Marcotte.

After verifying the world-record donation, the dog food was distributed to local animal shelters and people in the area.