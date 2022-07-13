BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Best Friends Animal Shelter in Bentonville is inviting the public to bring their pets and see ones available for adoption at an upcoming pool party on Saturday, July 16.

The event is an opportunity for citizens to see which pets are available for adoption or one if you just want to visit and interact with animals.

Your own pets are also available to bring and allow them to cool off in a pool.

The event will be held next door to the Lifesaving Center at CoolWag, located at 210 Prairie Lane in Bentonville from 2-4 p.m.

Dogs will also have waived adoption fees during the event and come fixed, vaccinated, and microchipped.

Pets available to take home can be viewed here.