LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local nonprofit is looking to help service members in Northwest Arkansas this holiday season.

Beyond A Step is holding its inaugural “Blessings” program designed to help veterans, first and last responders and dispatchers. People can nominate families with someone in those designated categories, and Beyond A Step will choose as many families as their budget allows, gifting them presents to put under their Christmas tree.

“If you are in need or if someone that you know is in need and they fit that category,” Michelle Katz, founder of Beyond A Step, said. “We want them to be nominated to be able to provide them a little extra Christmas blessings.”

Beyond A Step was founded approximately three years ago in hopes of helping improve the mental health of service members. Katz said she and her friends came up with the idea when they wanted to run stairs to honor the victims of 9/11.

First responders, like anyone, can experience financial stress during the holiday season. However, unlike most, first responders have to work on holidays — something that can put stress on a family.

They adapt, though.

“We did our Thanksgiving at my house with my family on Wednesday because I had to work Thanksgiving Day,” Wes Mabry, a battalion chief on the C-shift of the Fayetteville Fire Department, said.

Mabry said a gesture like Beyond A Step’s can help ease some of the seasonal stress on veterans, first and last responders and dispatchers.

“I’m sure if somebody in real need, in true need, it can be very helpful,” Mabry said. “It can relieve the stress, let them have a better holiday, let them spend more meaningful time with their families.”

Katz wants more nominations to get submitted before the organization chooses its recipient families on Dec. 4.

“Just to give them that extra smile, that extra blessing that they may not have been able to have.”

Beyond A Step is accepting monetary donations to help buy more gifts for families in need. If you’d like to nominate a family or donate a gift, you can contact Katz via email at michelle.katz@beyondastep.org.

You can also reach out to Beyond A Step through its Facebook page.