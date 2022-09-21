ROGERS/BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — This week is the LPGA tournament in Rogers and the FORMAT Festival in Bentonville.

Rogers and Bentonville officials say they’re ready to welcome in new visitors.

“We’re definitely excited with all of the events going on here in the city of Rogers and regionally,” said Peter Masonis, spokesperson for the city of Rogers.

Masonis says with big events like the LPGA tournament, the city handles the increase in population in a couple of ways.

“Generally, we like to prepare our front office staff for when the calls come in with some good talking points about being patient and traffic,” Masonis said.

Kalene Griffith, the CEO of Visit Bentonville, says she sees that growth on a daily basis as well when the city hosts events, especially with Bentonville’s leisure events.

“We’re seeing people will not come for just one night but we’re seeing for two to three nights on a regular basis,” Griffith said.

Bentonville and Rogers say although it gets busy in their cities, they’re glad to be a stop on someone’s destination, where they chose to visit their great city.