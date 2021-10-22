‘Big Gay Market’ returning to Fayetteville for Halloween event

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An outdoor market celebrating local queer-owned businesses returns to Fayetteville on Friday, October 22.

The Big Gay Market Halloween will feature 30 queer-owned businesses selling a wide variety of goods, food trucks, a costume & spotlight contest, and a free drag show starting at 6 p.m., according to event organizers.

The market, which began earlier this year in conjunction with Fayetteville’s PRIDE events, will be located at 418 S. Government Avenue in Fayetteville in the outdoor market space across from the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The event runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Costumes are strongly encouraged, and the winner of the contest will receive a goodie bag with gifts from zark Natural Foods, Bartleby’s, Onyx Coffee, and Underbrush Books, according to event organizers.

