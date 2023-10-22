BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Big Sugar Classic returned this weekend to Northwest Arkansas for the third year with 50 and 100-mile gravel races.

Both courses featured challenging and picturesque roads through NWA and southern Missouri. The top ten male and female grand prix athletes were honored Saturday night.

The top two winners took home $25,000 with the other top athletes being awarded portions of the overall $250,000 prize.

Organizers for the event worked with several local community entities and said people from all over the world travel in for the race to experience Bentonville’s world-class trails.

“The mountain bike trails is what Bentonville is known for but the gravel here is also great it’s really chunky it’s pretty technical there’s lots of hills, lots of off roads. It makes for an adventurous day,” said Kristi Mohn with Life Time, the organizer of the events.

The day ended with a big party as the last of the 100-mile participants hit the finish line. Organizers said it was a way to celebrate all the riders as the race season comes to an end.