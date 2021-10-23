Big Sugar Gravel Race tests cyclists endurance in 100-mile bike ride

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — 1,100 cyclists from 43 states and 5 countries took part in the inaugural Big Sugar Gravel Race hosted by Life Time Saturday.

The race kicked off at 7:00 a.m. in Bentonville after being delayed a year due to COVID-19.

The event is owned by Life Time, which operates more than 150 health clubs across North America and which produces events such as the Miami Marathon, New York City Triathlon, and UNBOUND Gravel.

The race started at The Momentary and finished at the Compton Gardens & Arboretum.

A festival was held at the finish line after the race concluded to celebrate the monumental ride.