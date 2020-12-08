Big Whiskey’s opening Fayetteville location

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar will open its third location in Northwest Arkansas at the Evelyn Hills Shopping Center in Fayetteville, the company announced in a release on Tuesday.

Set to open in January 2021, construction is underway to transform the old East Buffet location into the newest Big Whiskey. According to the release, the space will feature a patio, custom bar, new kitchen, and a private dining room.

Founded in Springfield, Missouri in 2006, the company says it’s seen its most concentrated growth outside of its home market in Northwest Arkansas, with locations in Bentonville and Siloam Springs.

Big Whiskey says it expects to add seventy jobs with the opening of its Fayetteville location, and it’s currently hiring for all positions.

You can stay up-to-date with progress on Big Whiskey’s Facebook and Instagram.