Bikeable office building under construction in Downtown Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Construction is currently underway on The Ledger — a trailblazing bikeable office building located in Downtown Bentonville

Set to open in the first quarter of 2022, The Ledger is located 240 South Main Street, in close proximity to the new Walmart Home Office and Interstate 49, and will boast 230,000 square feet of Class A office space.

Utilizing a switchback design, the Ledger will be accessible on each of its six floors by a 3,900 linear foot bikeable and walkable path.

“Our goal from day one was to provide Bentonville with a Class A workplace that goes beyond just an office building to connecting directly with the growing community in Northwest Arkansas. And, construction continues to track on schedule despite the ongoing pandemic,” said developer Josh Kyles of Center City, LLC.

The Ledger is being developed by Kyles of Center City, LLC, constructed by Nabholz Construction, and designed by a collaboration of Marlon Blackwell Architects, and architects Christian Callaghan and Haruka Horiuchi.  Cushman & Wakefield | Sage Partners will lease and manage the project.

While WeWork and Center City collaborated on its design, the Ledger will be operated and managed locally.

The building is now available for lease. Anyone interesting in leasing opportunities should call Marshall Saviers at (479) 845-3000 and visit ledgerbentonville.com.

