Bikes, Blues & BBQ postponed after University of Arkansas terminates use of parking lot space

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Bikes, Blues & BBQ will be postponed after the decision was made by the University of Arkansas to “terminate the license agreement” that would allow the organization to use university parking lots for this year’s event.

The event was planned to take place in the parking lot at Baum-Walker stadium.

According to a news release from Tommy Sisemore, the executive director of Bikes, Blues & BBQ, “organizers do not feel they can offer a quality event with such massive changes on such short notice.”

Sisemore says updates will be on the organization’s website and social media.

On August 25, Washington Regional Medical Center sent a letter to the city of Fayetteville officials requesting that the city postpone the annual motorcycle rally in light of a surge in hospitalizations due to the Delta COVID-19 variant.

“To hold such an event at a moment when our region’s healthcare systems are overwhelmed responding to the latest surge in hospitalizations resulting from the Delta variant of the COVID-19 is to invite further disaster,” wrote Washington Regional’s chief medical officer, Dr. David G. Ratliff, in a letter, addressed to Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan and city health officer Dr. Marti Sharkey.

On August 26, Mark Rushing, a spokesperson with the University of Arkansas said, “we have determined and informed the organizers of the BB&BBQ event that we believe it is in the best interest of the community that we terminate the license agreement that would have allowed organizers to use university parking lots for this year’s event.”

In South Dakota, coronavirus cases quintupled after the Sturgis motorcycle rally, prompting concerns Northwest Arkansas could experience a similar surge after BBB.