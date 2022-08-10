ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oakdale Middle School open house in Rogers will raffle 30 bikes on August 11. Only students of Oakdale can enter to win.

Student success coordinator Kathy Wright says she wants her students to come into this school with confidence and thinks the open house will help them with that.

“It really, to me, helps the kids feel special and that is really the goal. You know we want them to feel successful but also feel special when they start day one,” Wright said.

Wright says Ozark Chop Shop will also be at the school in Rogers giving free haircuts to students so they feel and look their best for the first day back to school.

Kids can also get a free manicure, and hot dogs and chips will be available to buy.