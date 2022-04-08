SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas Center for Sexual Assault is celebrating its 40-year anniversary of supporting survivors in the Northwest Arkansas area with the yearly celebration of “Voices Gala.”

The event experienced a two-year absence due to COVID-19, but it will be making its return to The Apollo in Springdale, Ark. on Friday, April 8 at 6 p.m.

This year, NWA Center for Sexual Assault is honoring Dr. Valandra of the University of Arkansas with the Roger Collins Beacon of Hope Award for her steadfast service and commitment to survivors of sexual assault.

In addition, the gala will have special guest speakers, including:

Stacey Pinkerton, a Bill Cosby survivor, Arkansas native, and changemaker working to enact legislative change across the state and beyond.

Karen Moe, Candian author of Victim: A Feminist Manifesto from a Fierce Survivor.

Noelia Cerna, local survivor, poet, and former keynote speaker at our 2019 #Metoo Voices Gala. She will perform powerful spoken word poetry.

Amanda Burney, Oklahoma survivor and activist whose incredible story was featured in the 2017 Investigation Discovery series, Dead Silent.

Tickets are sold out at this time.

For more information, visit the event’s website.