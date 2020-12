Snow blanketed most of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Sunday, December 13, and what better way to see the snowy scene than from above?

Related Content GALLERY: Sunday snow day in Arkansas

Check out this drone video from above Bella Vista, courtesy of Chadwick Turner Photography.

While the snow is beautiful, it did prove treacherous for drivers in Benton County.

Many churches are canceling Sunday evening services, and several schools have pivoted to online classes only Monday, December 14.