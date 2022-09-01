SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — BITE Lite at the Jones Center has been postponed due to weather, BITE NW Arkansas announced in a Facebook post.

According to the post, if anyone has purchased tickets to Thursday’s event, BITE NWA is offering ticket buyers the option to refund their tickets, switch them to the BITE Experience at the LPGA or contribute the funds as a donation to the NWA Food Bank.

The organization says a survey will be sent via email to all ticket holders where you will be able to select your preferred refund option.

“We appreciate the continued support from ticketholders and partners. #BITENWA wouldn’t happen without our local restaurants. We encourage everyone to go out and support these restaurants and businesses! You can find all restaurant’s addresses at the below link,” the post says.