BITE NW Arkansas to host inaugural Restaurant Week in August

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In lieu of its annual tasting event, Bite NW Arkansas will host the inaugural BITE Restaurant Week in August, organizers announced on Thursday.

The event will be held during the week of the LPGA’S NW Arkansas Championship, August 24-30.

“Out of respect for our community and local partners, we feel postponing BITE NW Arkansas to 2021 is the right decision for the health and safety of our community,” stated Event Director, Annye DeGrand. “While the festival is postponed, we are proud to continue to support and celebrate our restaurants and the culinary scene of our region through BITE Restaurant Week.”

BITE Restaurant Week will “celebrate and showcase BITE NW Arkansas restaurant partners, while providing the local community an opportunity to experience the vibrant culinary scene of NW Arkansas.”

Throughout the week, customers can expect special offers and discounted pricing at participating restaurants, which currently include Crabby’s Seafood Bar & Grill, Havana Tropical Grill, and Fred’s Hickory Inn, with additional restaurants being added each day.

You can learn more by following @BITENWA social channels or by visiting BITENWA.com/Restaurant-Week.

The 6th Annual BITE NW Arkansas food festival was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is scheduled to return in 2021.