BITE NWA moved to Pinnacle Country Club during tournament

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — If you’re out at the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship presented by P&G, be sure and check out this year’s edition of BITE NWA.

This is the first year that bite will be located at the tournament.

There are four different locations throughout the course you can check out with your BITE NWA ticket.

Annye DeGrand, event director, says even though the location has changed, it’s still a great way to experience the tastes Northwest Arkansas has to offer.

“There’s a lot of great restaurants that are coming out, including Pressroom, Mojito’s, Fred’s Hickory Inn, McClard’s BBQ. Ton of great variety, a lot of local chefs involved, and you’ll find something you love at every location,” DeGrand says.

Tickets are $45 and are available for both Friday and Sunday.

