ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The BITE NW Arkansas food festival will be returning this summer and fall as a three-part event series in conjunction with the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, event organizers announced Tuesday.

The series will feature events in Downtown Rogers, Springdale and onsite at Pinnacle Country Club on July 29, September 1, and September 23-25, respectively.

This year’s event series will kick off with a one-night event at Frisco Plaza in Downtown Rogers, followed by a one-night event on The Jones Center in Springdale. The series will conclude with the BITE Experience @ the LPGA, held as part of the LPGA tournament at Pinnacle Country Club.

“We are thrilled for the return of the BITE NW Arkansas and look forward to celebrating the many diverse cultures here in the region through food, art and music,” stated Donna Morris, EVP and Chief People Officer at Walmart. “Through the platform of the food festival, we are proud to continue our efforts to create convening events for the region and to help make NW Arkansas an increasingly inclusive community.”

Tickets for all three BITE NW Arkansas events will go on sale Monday, May 16. Tickets for the July 29 and September 1 events will be available for $35, offering food and drinks samples from more than 30 local restaurants and brands. Tickets for the BITE Experience @ the LPGA will be available for $45, which includes daily grounds access to the #NWAChampionship in addition to food and drink sampling.

Since the event’s inception in 2015, the festival has celebrated the region’s best cuisines, restaurants and chefs, giving attendees an elevated culinary experience in NWA. Traditionally held in one location during NWA Championship Week, the expanded series will move to various locations throughout the region with both daytime and evening culinary experiences for the community to enjoy.