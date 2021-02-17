Black Hills Energy restores natural gas service to 30% of Pea Ridge customers, work continues across the city

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Black Hills Energy reported Wednesday that immediately following the completion of system pressurization Tuesday evening, technicians began relighting residential customers and technicians are spread across the city continuing service restoration efforts.

Additional employees from across Arkansas and surrounding states have joined the effort to bring service back to customers in Pea Ridge.

As of mid-day Wednesday, service has been restored to approximately 30% of the affected customers.

Black Hills officials said that it may take several days before all houses, including those that are currently unoccupied, are restored.

They also recommend that customers don’t attempt to relight their appliances on their own.

At locations where no one is home or the business is closed, a tag will be left on the door notifying the customer that the natural gas has been shut off and to call the company for it to be turned back on.

Black Hills says customers with questions about restoring service or to confirm the identity of our technician can call 1-888-890-5554, and for updates on service restoration efforts, customers can visit www.blackhillsenergy.com/pea-ridge.