UPDATE: Black Hills Energy restores natural gas service to nearly all Pea Ridge customers, work continues today

UPDATE (3:40 p.m. Thursday): Black Hills Energy technicians worked efficiently over the past three days and have accomplished a nearly full restoration of natural gas service to customers in the City of Pea Ridge.

As of 1:00 p.m., nearly all of the approximately 2300 homes and businesses that lost service due to a loss of pressure on the Black Hills Energy system on Monday have been restored, with less than 20 customers remaining.

All affected customers have been contacted.

Officials say any customer who has not had gas restored should call Black Hills Energy at 888-890-5556 to schedule service to be restored. It is extremely important that customers do not attempt this themselves.

UPDATE (9:15 a.m.): Black Hills has restored gas service to more than 2,000 customers, nearly 90 percent of customers who had lost service in Pea Ridge.

Work to restore remaining customers will continue today, with technicians working to relight residential customers beginning this morning.

At the current rate of progress, Black Hills Energy estimates that nearly all customers will have gas service restored today.

UPDATE: A spokesperson for Black Hills said that as of 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, 70% of affected customers have had their service restored.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Black Hills Energy reported Wednesday that immediately following the completion of system pressurization Tuesday evening, technicians began relighting residential customers and technicians are spread across the city continuing service restoration efforts.

Additional employees from across Arkansas and surrounding states have joined the effort to bring service back to customers in Pea Ridge.

As of mid-day Wednesday, service has been restored to approximately 30% of the affected customers.

Black Hills officials said that it may take several days before all houses, including those that are currently unoccupied, are restored.

They also recommend that customers don’t attempt to relight their appliances on their own.

At locations where no one is home or the business is closed, a tag will be left on the door notifying the customer that the natural gas has been shut off and to call the company for it to be turned back on.

Black Hills says customers with questions about restoring service or to confirm the identity of our technician can call 1-888-890-5554, and for updates on service restoration efforts, customers can visit www.blackhillsenergy.com/pea-ridge.