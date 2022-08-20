FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — August is Black Business Month and today was the official start day for it.

A local organization called Black-Owned NWA hosted a Black-owned business expo to showcase different Black vendors.

The event consisted of 60 vendors and several food trucks open to the community to come participate and shop.

Despite the challenges Black-Owned NWA faced last year with battling Covid-19 restrictions, they were able to pull it off this year.

“We were really disappointed we had to cancel during that time,” J’Aaron Merchant said.

The owners of Black-Owned NWA said each year they’re able to give more vendors opportunities to showcase their work.

One of those vendors is Abi Adeleke, the owner of Abi Eso Accessories and she said this event is really special to her.

“It’s just a great opportunity to come together as black-owned businesses and showcase what we can do,” Adeleke said.

Adeleke has faced challenges herself as a vendor, as her business relies on outside sources, and shipping can be a hassle.

“Recently we have had supply chain issues linguistics and shipping is our biggest challenge,” Adeleke said.

Adeleke receives her accessories straight from Africa and wants to provide her customers with the most authentic qualities, but receiving a profit can be hard.

“Sometimes you do this out of love because when you figure out how much it takes to get the things here, there is really not a lot of profit there,” Adeleke said.