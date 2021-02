ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A huge fire erupted at the Rocky Branch Marina on Wednesday evening, February 17, 2021.

Photos courtesy Beaver Lake Fire Dept.

Photos courtesy Beaver Lake Fire Dept.

Photos courtesy Beaver Lake Fire Dept.

Photos courtesy Beaver Lake Fire Dept.

Photos courtesy Beaver Lake Fire Dept.

Photos courtesy Beaver Lake Fire Dept.

The Beaver Lake Fire Department (BLFD) responded to the 2-alarm fire, Piney Point and NEBCO also assisted in containing the fire at Sunset Dock.

The BLFD said the fire was extinguished no one was injured. The cause of the fire was not disclosed.