Body found in creek near Razorback Greenway trail in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A body was found in Springdale on Wednesday, according to Lt. Jeff Taylor with the Springdale Police Department.

Taylor said the body was found in Spring Creek near the Razorback Greenway Trail off N. Silent Grove Road at around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday by a city employee. 

Lt. Taylor said they have not identified the gender of the body but crews are actively recovering the body now. 

Police are currently investigating the death and can not say if foul play is a factor.

