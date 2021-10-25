Body located in Kansas, Okla. near missing Springdale woman’s car, purse

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Detectives with Springdale Police Department, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Delaware (Okla.) County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday that a body was found near the vehicle of Ava Moore, the woman missing from Springdale since Wednesday, Oct. 20. | Courtesy: Springdale Police Department

KANSAS, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Detectives with Springdale Police Department, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Delaware (Okla.) County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday that a body was found near the vehicle of Ava Moore, the woman missing from Springdale since Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Detectives received a report Sunday that Moore’s purse had been found in Kansas, Oklahoma.

Upon searching the area Monday, officials located Moore’s vehicle unoccupied. A woman’s body was found a short distance from the vehicle.

Springdale PD confirmed Monday that the OSBI is taking over the investigation.

The body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy.

Police have not yet confirmed whether the body found was Moore’s or the cause of death.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers