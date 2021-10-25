Body located in Kansas, Okla. near missing Springdale woman’s car, purse

Detectives with Springdale Police Department, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Delaware (Okla.) County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday that a body was found near the vehicle of Ava Moore, the woman missing from Springdale since Wednesday, Oct. 20. | Courtesy: Springdale Police Department

KANSAS, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Detectives with Springdale Police Department, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Delaware (Okla.) County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday that a body was found near the vehicle of Ava Moore, the woman missing from Springdale since Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Detectives received a report Sunday that Moore’s purse had been found in Kansas, Oklahoma.

Upon searching the area Monday, officials located Moore’s vehicle unoccupied. A woman’s body was found a short distance from the vehicle.

Springdale PD confirmed Monday that the OSBI is taking over the investigation.

The body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy.

Police have not yet confirmed whether the body found was Moore’s or the cause of death.