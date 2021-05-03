Body of John Doe found in Johnson creek

JOHNSON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The body of a John Doe was found in a creek in Johnson on Sunday, according to Lt. Richard Duncan with the Johnson Police Department.

Duncan said two people walking along Clear Creek discovered the man’s body at around 6 p.m.

Responding officers recovered the body of a white man between the ages of 20 to 30. Duncan said the body showed no signs of trauma and estimated that it had not been in the creek long.

The man was wearing only a t-shirt and underwear, and no articles of identification were found, police said.

“Right now, this is a John Doe we are working to identify,” said Duncan. “We think this person might be homeless. No missing persons reports have been filed in the area.”

The body was sent to the Washington County coroner’s officer for fingerprinting for a possible identification. It will then be sent to the Arkansas State crime laboratory for an autopsy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Johnson Police Department.