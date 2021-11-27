Body of missing Springdale man identified in Barry County, Mo.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Police have identified the remains of Richard Phillips, who had been missing from Springdale since November 23, in Barry County, Missouri just north of Seligman.

Hunters discovered the body and called the Barry County Sheriff’s Office. BCSO contacted the Springdale Police Department and detectives were able to confirm that it was the body of Phillips.

Police said that evidence at the scene suggested that Phillips died in Springdale, meaning the case will be prosecuted in Washington County.

The body was sent to the State Crime Lab to determine the manner and cause of death.

Lieutenant Jeff Taylor with Springdale PD said that the case is being treated as a homicide and the two suspects that are currently in custody, Reginald Baker and Daniel Blanks, will likely have their charges upgraded in the coming days.