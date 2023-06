HIGHFILL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Highfill residents that live south of Aubry Long Road are under a boil order until further notice.

The Highfill Water Department says it is in effect because a contractor hit the water main.

The CDC says if you don’t have bottled water, bring water to a full boil for one minute before you drink it, cook with it, or brush your teeth with it.